Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom plus den. Eat in kitchen with island & breakfast bar, formal living and dining room, family room, loft and den that would make a great 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Landscaped front and back. Covered patio and two car garage. $1445/mo for 12 month lease or $1395 for 24 mo lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.