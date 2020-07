Amenities

garage stainless steel gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Beautiful Home! Tile flooring and New carpet in bedrooms, fixtures and repose grey paint though out this gorgeous clean home. Kitchen has new backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom shutters and blinds. Great layout 4 bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. huge master with separate shower and tub. Big living area off kitchen. Garage has painted floor. Home has a brand new cold AC! You have access to San Tan Heights new pool, fitness center and community Center.