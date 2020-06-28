All apartments in Queen Creek
2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive

2880 W Jasper Butte Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2880 W Jasper Butte Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have any available units?
2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive offer parking?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
