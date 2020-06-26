2504 West Canyon Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom + a den, 2 bath home in Morning Sun Farms! Open and airy floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens to spacious family room for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint. Tile in all high traffic areas. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Low maintenance desert landscaping. Covered patio, 2 car garage. Available in July!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.