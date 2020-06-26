All apartments in Queen Creek
2504 West Canyon Way
2504 West Canyon Way

2504 W Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

2504 W Canyon Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom + a den, 2 bath home in Morning Sun Farms! Open and airy floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens to spacious family room for easy entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint. Tile in all high traffic areas. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Low maintenance desert landscaping. Covered patio, 2 car garage. Available in July!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 West Canyon Way have any available units?
2504 West Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2504 West Canyon Way have?
Some of 2504 West Canyon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 West Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
2504 West Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 West Canyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 West Canyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 2504 West Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 West Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 2504 West Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 2504 West Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 West Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 West Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 West Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
