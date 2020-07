23382 S 222ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

GREAT GOLF COURSE LOT ON THE GREEN WITH NO BALLS IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF THE VILLAGES WITH COMMUNITY HEATED POOL & TENNIS COURTS. ENJOY THE MOUNTAIN & GOLF VIEWS FROM YOUR FAMILY/KITCHEN & MASTER SUITE. ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & ISLAND & NEW GRANITE GOING IN. VAULTED CEILINGS IN FAMILY ROOM & MASTER SUITE ADD TO THE OPEN LAYOUT OF THIS HOME. NEWER CUSTOM PAINT & CARPET & PAD THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. YOU WON'T FIND A BETTER VALUE. HOUSE IS IN MINT CONDITION. NOT PETS. WASHER/DRY & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED