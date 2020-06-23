All apartments in Queen Creek
22591 S Desert Hills Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22591 S Desert Hills Ct

22591 South Desert Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

22591 South Desert Hills Court, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this beautiful cul-de-sac home in the Villages of Queen Creek while you still can! The home is immaculate and available for immediate move in. The home features a great open floor plan, formal dining, upstairs laundry with all bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, all kitchen appliances and a master suite with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, sit down vanity and separate soaking tub and glass shower. The exterior boasts excellent curb appeal and a large backyard with tons of grass, a fire pit and covered patio. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have any available units?
22591 S Desert Hills Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have?
Some of 22591 S Desert Hills Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22591 S Desert Hills Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22591 S Desert Hills Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22591 S Desert Hills Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct is pet friendly.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct offer parking?
No, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct does not offer parking.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have a pool?
No, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct does not have a pool.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have accessible units?
No, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 22591 S Desert Hills Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22591 S Desert Hills Ct has units with air conditioning.
