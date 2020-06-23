22591 S Desert Hills Ct

Amenities
Come view this beautiful cul-de-sac home in the Villages of Queen Creek while you still can! The home is immaculate and available for immediate move in. The home features a great open floor plan, formal dining, upstairs laundry with all bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, all kitchen appliances and a master suite with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, sit down vanity and separate soaking tub and glass shower. The exterior boasts excellent curb appeal and a large backyard with tons of grass, a fire pit and covered patio. Schedule your viewing today!
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest