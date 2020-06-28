22452 East Calle De Flores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath in Church Farm Community - Almost brand new 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home features a great room floor plan, gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features private bathroom with huge walk in shower, double sinks and his/her walk in closets. Split floor plan offers master suite additional privacy. Great room wows with tons of natural light. Large easy to maintain backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home is move-in ready & will not last long!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.25% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



