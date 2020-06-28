All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

22452 East Calle De Flores

22452 East Calle De Flores · No Longer Available
Location

22452 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath in Church Farm Community - Almost brand new 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home features a great room floor plan, gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features private bathroom with huge walk in shower, double sinks and his/her walk in closets. Split floor plan offers master suite additional privacy. Great room wows with tons of natural light. Large easy to maintain backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home is move-in ready & will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have any available units?
22452 East Calle De Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22452 East Calle De Flores have?
Some of 22452 East Calle De Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22452 East Calle De Flores currently offering any rent specials?
22452 East Calle De Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22452 East Calle De Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, 22452 East Calle De Flores is pet friendly.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores offer parking?
Yes, 22452 East Calle De Flores offers parking.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22452 East Calle De Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have a pool?
No, 22452 East Calle De Flores does not have a pool.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have accessible units?
No, 22452 East Calle De Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22452 East Calle De Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 22452 East Calle De Flores have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22452 East Calle De Flores has units with air conditioning.
