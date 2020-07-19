22426 S 214TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Split bedrooms each with a bathroom, large living/kitchen. Covered, screened patio, oversized 2 car garage. Can be rented unfurnished for $1375/month on an annual lease or furnished for $2400 per month November through April. See date available. In a great neighborhood with public golf course, restaurant, work out room, community pool, tennis courts, Villages of Queen Creek. Great schools and lifestyle. Nice corner lot for privacy, quiet neighborhood, north patio, east facing large 2 car garage. To apply I need only your completed application, last 30 days proof of income, pictures of any pets, email explanation of anything that will be found good/bad on credit/criminal reports. Once reviewed with the owner, I will proceed and once approved I will collect $45/adult app fee.