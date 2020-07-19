All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 22426 S 214TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22426 S 214TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22426 S 214TH Way

22426 South 214th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
The Villages at Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22426 South 214th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Split bedrooms each with a bathroom, large living/kitchen. Covered, screened patio, oversized 2 car garage. Can be rented unfurnished for $1375/month on an annual lease or furnished for $2400 per month November through April. See date available. In a great neighborhood with public golf course, restaurant, work out room, community pool, tennis courts, Villages of Queen Creek. Great schools and lifestyle. Nice corner lot for privacy, quiet neighborhood, north patio, east facing large 2 car garage. To apply I need only your completed application, last 30 days proof of income, pictures of any pets, email explanation of anything that will be found good/bad on credit/criminal reports. Once reviewed with the owner, I will proceed and once approved I will collect $45/adult app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22426 S 214TH Way have any available units?
22426 S 214TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22426 S 214TH Way have?
Some of 22426 S 214TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22426 S 214TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
22426 S 214TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22426 S 214TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 22426 S 214TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 22426 S 214TH Way offers parking.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22426 S 214TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 22426 S 214TH Way has a pool.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way have accessible units?
No, 22426 S 214TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22426 S 214TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22426 S 214TH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22426 S 214TH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College