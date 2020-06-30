Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

22218 S. 211th St. Available 04/10/20 3 bedroom home for rent in Queen Creek! Lots of Space! - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this absolutely charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home two car garage. Enter and find a comfortable open layout, with den/office and a great upstairs loft. The beautiful kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and pantry! The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and double sinks. Relax in your fenced in backyard under your covered patio. Conveniently located near parks, schools, shopping, hiking, and the loop 202 freeway. Home occupied through end of March, but accepting applications!



Renters Insurance required

4% tax in addition to rent

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

$20 monthly air filter fee

Call first on pets

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



