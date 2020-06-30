All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 22218 S. 211th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22218 S. 211th St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

22218 S. 211th St.

22218 South 211th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22218 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
22218 S. 211th St. Available 04/10/20 3 bedroom home for rent in Queen Creek! Lots of Space! - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this absolutely charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home two car garage. Enter and find a comfortable open layout, with den/office and a great upstairs loft. The beautiful kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and pantry! The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and double sinks. Relax in your fenced in backyard under your covered patio. Conveniently located near parks, schools, shopping, hiking, and the loop 202 freeway. Home occupied through end of March, but accepting applications!

Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
$20 monthly air filter fee
Call first on pets
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22218 S. 211th St. have any available units?
22218 S. 211th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22218 S. 211th St. have?
Some of 22218 S. 211th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22218 S. 211th St. currently offering any rent specials?
22218 S. 211th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22218 S. 211th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22218 S. 211th St. is pet friendly.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. offer parking?
Yes, 22218 S. 211th St. offers parking.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22218 S. 211th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. have a pool?
No, 22218 S. 211th St. does not have a pool.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. have accessible units?
No, 22218 S. 211th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22218 S. 211th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22218 S. 211th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22218 S. 211th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College