Queen Creek, AZ
21950 E CREOSOTE Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

21950 E CREOSOTE Court

21950 East Creosote Court · No Longer Available
Location

21950 East Creosote Court, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
No application fee. No annoying property management company. Deal directly with the owner. Must have stable income. Beautiful part of the golf course community in the Villages of Queen Creek. Property is in a little cul-de-sac island and is surrounded by green. Large open living room that connects to large family room. Granite counters in kitchen. Huge back yard. Close to park. Sparkling HEATED pool with included maintenance in monthly rent. Would be open to short term lease. Bad credit ok with verified income. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have any available units?
21950 E CREOSOTE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have?
Some of 21950 E CREOSOTE Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21950 E CREOSOTE Court currently offering any rent specials?
21950 E CREOSOTE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21950 E CREOSOTE Court pet-friendly?
No, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court offer parking?
No, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court does not offer parking.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have a pool?
Yes, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court has a pool.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have accessible units?
No, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 21950 E CREOSOTE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21950 E CREOSOTE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
