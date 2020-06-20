21950 E CREOSOTE Court

21950 East Creosote Court, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 The Villages at Queen Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No application fee. No annoying property management company. Deal directly with the owner. Must have stable income. Beautiful part of the golf course community in the Villages of Queen Creek. Property is in a little cul-de-sac island and is surrounded by green. Large open living room that connects to large family room. Granite counters in kitchen. Huge back yard. Close to park. Sparkling HEATED pool with included maintenance in monthly rent. Would be open to short term lease. Bad credit ok with verified income. Available July 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
