Queen Creek, AZ
21383 E Twin Acres Drive
21383 E Twin Acres Drive

21383 East Twin Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21383 East Twin Acres Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Gorgeous ''Model'' perfect Home with great curb appeal in the Community of Langley Gateway Estates. Ideal location with subdivision minutes away from Harkins, Target, all new Queen Creek Restaurants & More. Boasts 3 bedrooms plus LARGE open Den! Beautiful updated hardwood floors, contemporary palette, ceiling fans, window blinds, and Pride of Ownership throughout. Stunning updated kitchen features stylish counters, SS appliances, and white wood cabinetry with hardware. Spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, and pet door. Covered backyard patio with separate paver dining patio, and plenty of room to play. Will NOT disappoint! **Rent $1565 + 4% tax & admin / Security Deposit $1565 / $150.00 one time Non-Refundable admin fee / $55.00 NRF application fee per occupant 18+ / Pets upon approval and with paid $350 pet deposit/pet ** Qualifications - Must make 3 times the rent (can be combined gross income) / Good Rental History or Payment History / Good Credit with no monies owed to a past landlord or judgments To schedule an in person showing please click and paste the following into your browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery & be sure to fill out the questionaire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have any available units?
21383 E Twin Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have?
Some of 21383 E Twin Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21383 E Twin Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21383 E Twin Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21383 E Twin Acres Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive offer parking?
No, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive has a pool.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21383 E Twin Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21383 E Twin Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

