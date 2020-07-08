21383 E Twin Acres Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Gorgeous ''Model'' perfect Home with great curb appeal in the Community of Langley Gateway Estates. Ideal location with subdivision minutes away from Harkins, Target, all new Queen Creek Restaurants & More. Boasts 3 bedrooms plus LARGE open Den! Beautiful updated hardwood floors, contemporary palette, ceiling fans, window blinds, and Pride of Ownership throughout. Stunning updated kitchen features stylish counters, SS appliances, and white wood cabinetry with hardware. Spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, and pet door. Covered backyard patio with separate paver dining patio, and plenty of room to play. Will NOT disappoint! **Rent $1565 + 4% tax & admin / Security Deposit $1565 / $150.00 one time Non-Refundable admin fee / $55.00 NRF application fee per occupant 18+ / Pets upon approval and with paid $350 pet deposit/pet ** Qualifications - Must make 3 times the rent (can be combined gross income) / Good Rental History or Payment History / Good Credit with no monies owed to a past landlord or judgments To schedule an in person showing please click and paste the following into your browser https://showmojo.com/melissacowardin/gallery & be sure to fill out the questionaire