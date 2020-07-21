Rent Calculator
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21383 E ALYSSA Road
21383 E ALYSSA Road
21383 East Alyssa Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
21383 East Alyssa Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious home in nice subdivision, close to schools. Easy landscape maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have any available units?
21383 E ALYSSA Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have?
Some of 21383 E ALYSSA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21383 E ALYSSA Road currently offering any rent specials?
21383 E ALYSSA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21383 E ALYSSA Road pet-friendly?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road offer parking?
Yes, 21383 E ALYSSA Road offers parking.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have a pool?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have a pool.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have accessible units?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21383 E ALYSSA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
