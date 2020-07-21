All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

21383 E ALYSSA Road

21383 East Alyssa Road · No Longer Available
Location

21383 East Alyssa Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious home in nice subdivision, close to schools. Easy landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have any available units?
21383 E ALYSSA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have?
Some of 21383 E ALYSSA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21383 E ALYSSA Road currently offering any rent specials?
21383 E ALYSSA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21383 E ALYSSA Road pet-friendly?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road offer parking?
Yes, 21383 E ALYSSA Road offers parking.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have a pool?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have a pool.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have accessible units?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21383 E ALYSSA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21383 E ALYSSA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21383 E ALYSSA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
