21311 S 187TH Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this Gorgeous Home in Sossaman Estates. Higley School District, and plenty of other options nearby. 5 Bedrooms, Master is Upstairs, 3 Full Baths, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Open Kitchen,Large Family Room, Sport Court, Built in BBQ, Firepit, Pool and 3 Car Garage. Queen Creek Wash easily accessible for walking, running or biking. Parks sprinkled throughout neighborhood. Sossaman Junior High a half mile away. Washer, Dryer, Included. Lawn and Pool Service also included. This home is located in Maricopa County with Queen Creek Water Services. Gilbert is literally across the Street, West side of Power Rd. This home is located East of Power Rd. Easy accessibility to Gilbert,Mesa and Chandler just a few miles away.