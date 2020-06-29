All apartments in Queen Creek
21311 S 187TH Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

21311 S 187TH Way

21311 South 187th Way · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

21311 South 187th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this Gorgeous Home in Sossaman Estates. Higley School District, and plenty of other options nearby. 5 Bedrooms, Master is Upstairs, 3 Full Baths, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Open Kitchen,Large Family Room, Sport Court, Built in BBQ, Firepit, Pool and 3 Car Garage. Queen Creek Wash easily accessible for walking, running or biking. Parks sprinkled throughout neighborhood. Sossaman Junior High a half mile away. Washer, Dryer, Included. Lawn and Pool Service also included. This home is located in Maricopa County with Queen Creek Water Services. Gilbert is literally across the Street, West side of Power Rd. This home is located East of Power Rd. Easy accessibility to Gilbert,Mesa and Chandler just a few miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 S 187TH Way have any available units?
21311 S 187TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21311 S 187TH Way have?
Some of 21311 S 187TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21311 S 187TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21311 S 187TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 S 187TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 21311 S 187TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 21311 S 187TH Way offers parking.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21311 S 187TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 21311 S 187TH Way has a pool.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21311 S 187TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21311 S 187TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 S 187TH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21311 S 187TH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
