Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

21168 E. Via Del Oro Street

21168 East via De Oro · (480) 599-2545
Location

21168 East via De Oro, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21168 E. Via Del Oro Street · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2633 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Villages at Queen Creek - Gorgeous 4Bd/2.5 Ba 2633 Sq Ft Golf Course home!!! House has been painted inside from top to bottom and new carpet installed by 4/24/17. Wonderfully spacious entertaining on the green. Large Backyard, Spacious floor plan with awesome open kitchen. Formal dining in living room. Large family room off the kitchen/Dining area. Kitchen has tons of counter space, island and walk-in pantry. Built in Microwave and refrigerator available. Huge master suite with balcony overlooking the green of the course. Master bath has separate garden tub and oversized shower. Large master closet. Good sized bedrooms with loft that can be used as an office or playroom. Huge laundry room on 1st floor. Rent is $1795, tax is 2.25%, $30 monthly admin fee and $9.50 for renters liability insurance. Security deposit $1,795 plus $500 per pet deposit are refundable. Initial admin of $150 in non refundable.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

