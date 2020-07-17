21168 E. Via Del Oro Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Villages at Queen Creek - Gorgeous 4Bd/2.5 Ba 2633 Sq Ft Golf Course home!!! House has been painted inside from top to bottom and new carpet installed by 4/24/17. Wonderfully spacious entertaining on the green. Large Backyard, Spacious floor plan with awesome open kitchen. Formal dining in living room. Large family room off the kitchen/Dining area. Kitchen has tons of counter space, island and walk-in pantry. Built in Microwave and refrigerator available. Huge master suite with balcony overlooking the green of the course. Master bath has separate garden tub and oversized shower. Large master closet. Good sized bedrooms with loft that can be used as an office or playroom. Huge laundry room on 1st floor. Rent is $1795, tax is 2.25%, $30 monthly admin fee and $9.50 for renters liability insurance. Security deposit $1,795 plus $500 per pet deposit are refundable. Initial admin of $150 in non refundable. Website details for online application desertwindpm.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3212516)