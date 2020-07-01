All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

21143 E ROUNDUP Way

21143 East Roundup Way · No Longer Available
Location

21143 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Queenland Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Carpet is worn, but will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Single level 3 BR/2 BA/ 2.5 car garage with a great room floor plan located conveniently in the Ellsworth Loop. Kitchen feat. S/S French door refrigerator, black gas range, B/I microwave, & dishwasher. Enjoy the huge backyard & storage shed. Ceiling fans in every room. ASU East is less than 5 minutes away. Located next to Queen Creek Market Place. Just minutes from SR-24 (Williams Gateway Freeway that takes you to the Loop 202). - Tenant(s) to pay $80 per month for landscape maintenance service by a company of the Landlord's choice. - $250 deposit per pet upon approval. - $199 admin processing fee upon approval. - 2.5% percent monthly processing fee. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have any available units?
21143 E ROUNDUP Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have?
Some of 21143 E ROUNDUP Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21143 E ROUNDUP Way currently offering any rent specials?
21143 E ROUNDUP Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21143 E ROUNDUP Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way is pet friendly.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way offer parking?
Yes, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way offers parking.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have a pool?
No, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way does not have a pool.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have accessible units?
No, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21143 E ROUNDUP Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21143 E ROUNDUP Way does not have units with air conditioning.

