21143 E ROUNDUP Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Carpet is worn, but will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Single level 3 BR/2 BA/ 2.5 car garage with a great room floor plan located conveniently in the Ellsworth Loop. Kitchen feat. S/S French door refrigerator, black gas range, B/I microwave, & dishwasher. Enjoy the huge backyard & storage shed. Ceiling fans in every room. ASU East is less than 5 minutes away. Located next to Queen Creek Market Place. Just minutes from SR-24 (Williams Gateway Freeway that takes you to the Loop 202). - Tenant(s) to pay $80 per month for landscape maintenance service by a company of the Landlord's choice. - $250 deposit per pet upon approval. - $199 admin processing fee upon approval. - 2.5% percent monthly processing fee. No cats please.