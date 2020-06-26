21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Pet friendly rental in the desirable Villages at Queen Creek community! Functional greatroom floorplan that features 4 bedrooms and a split master suite with double sinks and a separate tub/shower. Nicely appointed with a neutral color palette, newer paint, tile throughout with newer carpet in the master bedroom and walk-in closet, ceiling fans, wood shutters and 2in blinds, new windows, upgraded maple cabinets, black appliances (Refrigerator is included), kitchen island, pantry, and large breakfast bar. The lot is huge and features low maintenance landscape with artificial turf in front and back, extended paver patio, and lots of privacy with all single level homes surrounding you. Community pool, fitness center, and tennis available for tenant use. See this awesome home today!