Queen Creek, AZ
21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:07 PM

21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle

21067 East Desert Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21067 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Pet friendly rental in the desirable Villages at Queen Creek community! Functional greatroom floorplan that features 4 bedrooms and a split master suite with double sinks and a separate tub/shower. Nicely appointed with a neutral color palette, newer paint, tile throughout with newer carpet in the master bedroom and walk-in closet, ceiling fans, wood shutters and 2in blinds, new windows, upgraded maple cabinets, black appliances (Refrigerator is included), kitchen island, pantry, and large breakfast bar. The lot is huge and features low maintenance landscape with artificial turf in front and back, extended paver patio, and lots of privacy with all single level homes surrounding you. Community pool, fitness center, and tennis available for tenant use. See this awesome home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have any available units?
21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have?
Some of 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle is pet friendly.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle offers parking.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle has a pool.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have accessible units?
No, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
