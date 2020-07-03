All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
21050 E Aldecoa Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

21050 E Aldecoa Drive

21050 East Aldecoa Drive · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Location

21050 East Aldecoa Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath is Located in The Heart of Queen Creek & is MOVE IN READY with Fresh Paint & New Carpet! Enter the home and Enjoy the Gorgeous Eat In Kitchen which opens up to the Living Room, Featuring Quartz Countertops, Large Kitchen Island, & Pantry. Downstairs also includes a Large Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. Upstairs boasts 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, including the Large Master Bedroom, w/ Ginormous Walk In Closet, & Full Master Bathroom, w/ Dual Vanities, Private Toilet Room, & Shower/Tub Combo. Community has Pool, Spa, & Playground. Property is in Close Proximity to the Cinema, Dining, Queen Creek Marketplace, Target, Sprouts, Wal-Mart, library, Multiple Parks, Splash Pad, Golfing; Many in Walking Distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have any available units?
21050 E Aldecoa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have?
Some of 21050 E Aldecoa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21050 E Aldecoa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21050 E Aldecoa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21050 E Aldecoa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive offers parking.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive has a pool.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have accessible units?
No, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21050 E Aldecoa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21050 E Aldecoa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

