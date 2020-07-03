21050 E Aldecoa Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath is Located in The Heart of Queen Creek & is MOVE IN READY with Fresh Paint & New Carpet! Enter the home and Enjoy the Gorgeous Eat In Kitchen which opens up to the Living Room, Featuring Quartz Countertops, Large Kitchen Island, & Pantry. Downstairs also includes a Large Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. Upstairs boasts 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, including the Large Master Bedroom, w/ Ginormous Walk In Closet, & Full Master Bathroom, w/ Dual Vanities, Private Toilet Room, & Shower/Tub Combo. Community has Pool, Spa, & Playground. Property is in Close Proximity to the Cinema, Dining, Queen Creek Marketplace, Target, Sprouts, Wal-Mart, library, Multiple Parks, Splash Pad, Golfing; Many in Walking Distance