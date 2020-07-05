21049 E Aldecoa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular north Queen Creek community of Ocotillo Landing. Location, Location, Location! Home features include, laminate and tile flooring through out, neutral paint, black kitchen appliances, maple cabinets, granite countertops, a washer and dryer for your convenience and a two car garage. Master walk in closet, double sinks. Covered patio and a low maintenance back yard. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Come see this home before it's gone!