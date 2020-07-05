All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

21049 E Aldecoa Drive

21049 East Aldecoa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21049 East Aldecoa Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular north Queen Creek community of Ocotillo Landing. Location, Location, Location! Home features include, laminate and tile flooring through out, neutral paint, black kitchen appliances, maple cabinets, granite countertops, a washer and dryer for your convenience and a two car garage. Master walk in closet, double sinks. Covered patio and a low maintenance back yard. Close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Come see this home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have any available units?
21049 E Aldecoa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have?
Some of 21049 E Aldecoa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21049 E Aldecoa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21049 E Aldecoa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21049 E Aldecoa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive offers parking.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have a pool?
No, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have accessible units?
No, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21049 E Aldecoa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21049 E Aldecoa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

