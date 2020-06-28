20819 E MEWES Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Whether you're looking for a short term or long term place, you'll find enchantment in this custom home that is delightfully decorated and offered fully furnished! 4 Bedrm/2.5 Bath home has a split floor plan with a great room & open kitchen concept. Kitchen has granite counter tops and top of the line SS appliances. Great home to entertain inside and outside. Home theater room, w/theater style seating. Master bedroom has a separate exit to the outside oasis! Built in BBQ, firepit, full covered patio,pool with swim under grotto & slide. Additional Features are the 1200 sq. foot RV Garage, air conditioned 3rd car garage used as a home gym, workshop, or office. This 3/4 acre lot has equestrian privileges, with easy access to bridal paths & nature trails & beautiful mountain views!