Queen Creek, AZ
20819 E MEWES Road
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

20819 E MEWES Road

20819 E Mewes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

20819 E Mewes Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Orchard Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Whether you're looking for a short term or long term place, you'll find enchantment in this custom home that is delightfully decorated and offered fully furnished! 4 Bedrm/2.5 Bath home has a split floor plan with a great room & open kitchen concept. Kitchen has granite counter tops and top of the line SS appliances. Great home to entertain inside and outside. Home theater room, w/theater style seating. Master bedroom has a separate exit to the outside oasis! Built in BBQ, firepit, full covered patio,pool with swim under grotto & slide. Additional Features are the 1200 sq. foot RV Garage, air conditioned 3rd car garage used as a home gym, workshop, or office. This 3/4 acre lot has equestrian privileges, with easy access to bridal paths & nature trails & beautiful mountain views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20819 E MEWES Road have any available units?
20819 E MEWES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20819 E MEWES Road have?
Some of 20819 E MEWES Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20819 E MEWES Road currently offering any rent specials?
20819 E MEWES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20819 E MEWES Road pet-friendly?
No, 20819 E MEWES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road offer parking?
Yes, 20819 E MEWES Road offers parking.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20819 E MEWES Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road have a pool?
Yes, 20819 E MEWES Road has a pool.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road have accessible units?
No, 20819 E MEWES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20819 E MEWES Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20819 E MEWES Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20819 E MEWES Road has units with air conditioning.
