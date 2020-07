Amenities

dishwasher basketball court fireplace microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

LIKE A NEW HOME! Beautiful split floor plan with 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH PLUS DEN. Modern kitchen with double sliding doors that open to back yard.Big island, double ovens, glass cook top and walk in pantry......Great location. Enjoy the great neighborhood amenities like the aquatic center, park, basketball court, and much more. Don't miss out on this amazing property.Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and schools.