Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

This fantastic 3 bedroom+Den/ 2 bath home features nice two tone paint throughout, separate tub and shower in master bath, open floor plan in main living area, upgraded lighting and so much more. Close to shopping and restaurants. This property is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in.