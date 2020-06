Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Leasing out a ONE BEDROOM UPSTAIRS in the beautiful Montelena Estate. Monthly rent includes cable all utilies, pool, wi-fi, great neighborhood, with walking trails and horse trails. No children's, no pets,no smoking in house. You buy your owe food. Couples add $300 per month to base rent. Come live large!! Background CHECK A MUST. All rooms are accounted for. This is the last vacant room.