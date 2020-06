Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Your clients will love this cute 3-bedroom home in this great neighborhood. This home is clean and ready to move in. Spanish tile throughout the home. The kitchen has a kitchen island, large pantry, and nice appliances with fridge included and built-in microwave. Two inch blinds throughout the home. Landscaping is easy to maintain. Washer and Dryer included. Close to Queen Creek Shops. $100 admin fee will be due to listing brokerage when lease is signed.