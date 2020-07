Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

No Application Fees!!! This spacious two story home features three large bedrooms, a large loft, living room and family room. Kitchen features upgraded granite countertops with the oven, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, large master bath with double sinks, separate shower and tub. Large landscaped backyard with covered patio that backs up to a common area. Easy access to Hunt Highway, close to shopping and restaurants.