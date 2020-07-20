19031 East Seagull Drive

Amenities

Everything you want in your next home! Great location in the desired Cortina subdivision right on the border of Gilbert and Queen Creek. This home comes with 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Plus a loft and an office! Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite counters. Formal living and dining room gives you room for the whole family and the ability to entertain guests. Comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Community comes with a pool and parks and playgrounds! Low maintenance landscaping and 2 car garage make this a great place to call home. Won't last long!



Home is subject to a 2.25% Rental Tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.