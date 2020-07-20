All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated April 30 2019 at 12:06 AM

19031 East Seagull Drive

19031 East Seagull Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19031 East Seagull Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Everything you want in your next home! Great location in the desired Cortina subdivision right on the border of Gilbert and Queen Creek. This home comes with 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Plus a loft and an office! Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite counters. Formal living and dining room gives you room for the whole family and the ability to entertain guests. Comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Community comes with a pool and parks and playgrounds! Low maintenance landscaping and 2 car garage make this a great place to call home. Won't last long!

Home is subject to a 2.25% Rental Tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have any available units?
19031 East Seagull Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19031 East Seagull Drive have?
Some of 19031 East Seagull Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19031 East Seagull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19031 East Seagull Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19031 East Seagull Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19031 East Seagull Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19031 East Seagull Drive offers parking.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19031 East Seagull Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19031 East Seagull Drive has a pool.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have accessible units?
No, 19031 East Seagull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19031 East Seagull Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19031 East Seagull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19031 East Seagull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
