18723 E Druids Glen Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING 6 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME ON LARGE LOT IN THE DESIRABLE SOSSAMAN ESTATES. THIS HOME BOASTS A VERY FUNCTIONAL FLOORPLAN, A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH AN ATTACHED SITTING AREA, TWO LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND A NICE SIZED LUXURY BATH, THE KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED CABINETRY, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, A GAS COOKTOP, DOUBLE WALL OVENS, A HUGE ISLAND AND A WALK-IN PANTRY, THE FAMILY ROOM IS AMPLE AND HAS FRESH CARPET, THERE IS TASTEFUL TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS A UTILITY SINK AND A GAS STUB FOR THE DRYER, LOOK IN THE GARAGE AND YOU WILL FIND AN OVERSIZED TWO CAR, PLUS A GOOD SIZED SINGLE CAR GARAGE THAT ARE ATTACHED TO EACH OTHER, OUT BACK IS A HUGE PATIO AND GRASS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, ADD TO ALL THAT AN RV GATE.