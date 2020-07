Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool

This stunning home has it all, high end finishes throughout, split floor plan, basketball court, big pool, large grass yard, vaulted ceilings, and the list goes on. Do not miss out on this big, beautiful home in classy Cortina Subdivision. There is also Solar Panels installed to keep your utility bills SMALL in a BIG house. Pool and Landscaping maintenance included in the price.