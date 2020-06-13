Apartment List
93 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3279 Dells Canyon Drive
3279 Dells Canyon Dr, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1914 sqft
For Lease! Beautiful Move in Ready Mandalay Homes Star Gazer Plan - Upgraded Throughout & Granite Mountain Views! Gorgeous Single Level Home, 2 BD + Open Den, 2 Bath & 3 Car Tandem Garage, 1914 SqFt.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
332 N Rush Street
332 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
Studio
$875
1136 sqft
This cute little studio home is located within walking distance to Yavapai Community College and just minutes from historic downtown Prescott. This studio features newer flooring, interior paint, and a landscaped private backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4618 Prairie Trail
4618 Prairie Trail, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3844 sqft
GREAT HOME IN YAVAPAI HILLS * 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, 3,844 SQ FT, 3 CAR GARAGE * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT * LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIRE PLACE * A CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * UPGRADED APPLIANCES * SPACIOUS ALDER

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1957 Upper Crestview Drive
1957 Crestview Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
212 Mimosa Circle
212 Mimosa Cir, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1987 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, All electric, 2 car detached garage, storage shed, fenced yard. Air Conditioning, tenant pays all utilities. Washer/Dryer included in garage. Possible dog with owner approval .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3070 Tetons Court
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
Rent this beautiful newly remodeled condo centrally located to medical care, shopping, downtown Prescott, and all three colleges. With two master bedrooms this make a perfect rental that allow for privacy and extra space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3066 Mountain Lake Drive
3066 Mountain Lake Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1105 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath. 1 Car carport with storage room. Evap Cooling, tenant pays all utilities. No pets, assistance animal only. Manufactured home. Washer/Dryer available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
546 Bruces Corner Street
546 Bruces Corner, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Alpine Meadows Lane in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
520 Woolsey Drive
520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1212 sqft
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1805 BRIDGE PARK Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
4541 sqft
This is a fully furnished and appointed executive rental. It is the lower level of a lovely two story home on a hill and four acres of pines in a very private community.Gorgeous finishes , with a separate patio, and all the ammenities you will need.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 S. Montezuma Street
740 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!!! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1491 Copper Basin Road
1491 Copper Basin Road, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2856 sqft
Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prescott, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prescott renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

