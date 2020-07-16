All apartments in Prescott
740 Kopavi Trail

740 Kopavi Trail · (602) 548-9449 ext. 113
Location

740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 740 Kopavi Trail · Avail. Jul 31

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2123 sqft

Amenities

740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With over 2,100 square of living space, this home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and so much more! Other amazing features include a great room floor plan with adjacent dining room, a fireplace, a vaulted wood ceiling, expansive windows and a spacious deck. Don't delay and apply today!

To schedule a viewing of this beautiful home, please contact United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.

**All applicants are advised that the owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Colorado**

(RLNE5124741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Kopavi Trail have any available units?
740 Kopavi Trail has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 Kopavi Trail have?
Some of 740 Kopavi Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Kopavi Trail currently offering any rent specials?
740 Kopavi Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Kopavi Trail pet-friendly?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail offer parking?
Yes, 740 Kopavi Trail offers parking.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail have a pool?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail does not have a pool.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail have accessible units?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Kopavi Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Kopavi Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
