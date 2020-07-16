Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With over 2,100 square of living space, this home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and so much more! Other amazing features include a great room floor plan with adjacent dining room, a fireplace, a vaulted wood ceiling, expansive windows and a spacious deck. Don't delay and apply today!



To schedule a viewing of this beautiful home, please contact United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.



**All applicants are advised that the owner is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Colorado**



(RLNE5124741)