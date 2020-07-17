407 Webb Pl

Amenities

Quiet 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,285 sq ft home with attached carport and Arizona room. on dead end street. Close to town and highway 69 & 89. Gas heat as well as electric wall heaters. Swamp cooler and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room under carport. Fully fenced back yard with large privacy fenced deck off the side. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave included. New interior paint and updated light fixtures. Skylights in hall and living room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Students - CWO (check with Owner). NO PETS - AAO (assistive animals only). Pricing is for a 1 year lease. 6 month lease is an additional $50.00 per month. Security deposit is equal to 1 & 1/2 month's rent.