Prescott, AZ
407 Webb Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

407 Webb Pl

407 Webb Place · (928) 778-5181
Location

407 Webb Place, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,285 sq ft home with attached carport and Arizona room. on dead end street. Close to town and highway 69 & 89. Gas heat as well as electric wall heaters. Swamp cooler and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room under carport. Fully fenced back yard with large privacy fenced deck off the side. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave included. New interior paint and updated light fixtures. Skylights in hall and living room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Students - CWO (check with Owner). NO PETS - AAO (assistive animals only). Pricing is for a 1 year lease. 6 month lease is an additional $50.00 per month. Security deposit is equal to 1 & 1/2 month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Webb Pl have any available units?
407 Webb Pl has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Webb Pl have?
Some of 407 Webb Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Webb Pl currently offering any rent specials?
407 Webb Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Webb Pl pet-friendly?
No, 407 Webb Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 407 Webb Pl offer parking?
Yes, 407 Webb Pl offers parking.
Does 407 Webb Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Webb Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Webb Pl have a pool?
No, 407 Webb Pl does not have a pool.
Does 407 Webb Pl have accessible units?
No, 407 Webb Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Webb Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Webb Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Webb Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Webb Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
