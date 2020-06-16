All apartments in Prescott
357 Dreamweaver Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

357 Dreamweaver Drive

357 Dreamweaver Drive · (928) 776-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Dreamweaver Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 357 Dreamweaver Drive · Avail. Jul 9

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
357 Dreamweaver Drive Available 07/09/20 BEAUTIFUL PRESCOTT HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CALL THE CURRENT TENANT AT (706) 633-3384.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,420 sq. ft. home is located in the desirable Cloudstone subdivision. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Roomy living room with a cozy gas fireplace and views of Granite Dells and Granite Mountain. Large master suite adjoins a beautifully appointed bathroom with granite counter tops, a garden tub, separate shower and two vanities. Laundry room with plenty of storage, includes washer and dryer. Custom paint throughout in neutral colors. Large covered rear patio and privacy fencing. Two car garage. Perfect location just minutes from Downtown Prescott, hiking, fishing, biking, medical facilities, entertainment and shopping.

*Minimum 12-month lease*

*AAO*

*Deposit may be equivalent to one month's rent, but maybe up to 1.5 times one month's rent. In addition, there is a $100.00 administration fee + additional fees due at the time of move in*

*NO STUDENTS*

*$375.00 carpet cleaning fee for move out is due at the time of lease signing.*

* There will be a 10.00 per month maintenance call center fee.

* PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PRESCOTTRENTALS.NET TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY. We must have one application per adult (18+ and non-refundable). You can attach proof of income and copy of a valid ID to the application (you must provide these documents in order to process your application).*
*If the property is in Prescott, there is a 2.75% City Tax in addition to the monthly rent.*

*If this property is NOT specifically posted through our Property Management Company it is a solicitor. Please Beware.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5085841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have any available units?
357 Dreamweaver Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have?
Some of 357 Dreamweaver Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Dreamweaver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
357 Dreamweaver Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Dreamweaver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 357 Dreamweaver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 357 Dreamweaver Drive does offer parking.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Dreamweaver Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have a pool?
No, 357 Dreamweaver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have accessible units?
No, 357 Dreamweaver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Dreamweaver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Dreamweaver Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Dreamweaver Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
