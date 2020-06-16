Amenities

357 Dreamweaver Drive Available 07/09/20 BEAUTIFUL PRESCOTT HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CALL THE CURRENT TENANT AT (706) 633-3384.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,420 sq. ft. home is located in the desirable Cloudstone subdivision. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Roomy living room with a cozy gas fireplace and views of Granite Dells and Granite Mountain. Large master suite adjoins a beautifully appointed bathroom with granite counter tops, a garden tub, separate shower and two vanities. Laundry room with plenty of storage, includes washer and dryer. Custom paint throughout in neutral colors. Large covered rear patio and privacy fencing. Two car garage. Perfect location just minutes from Downtown Prescott, hiking, fishing, biking, medical facilities, entertainment and shopping.



*Minimum 12-month lease*



*AAO*



*Deposit may be equivalent to one month's rent, but maybe up to 1.5 times one month's rent. In addition, there is a $100.00 administration fee + additional fees due at the time of move in*



*NO STUDENTS*



*$375.00 carpet cleaning fee for move out is due at the time of lease signing.*



* There will be a 10.00 per month maintenance call center fee.



* PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PRESCOTTRENTALS.NET TO VIEW AND APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY. We must have one application per adult (18+ and non-refundable). You can attach proof of income and copy of a valid ID to the application (you must provide these documents in order to process your application).*

*If the property is in Prescott, there is a 2.75% City Tax in addition to the monthly rent.*



*If this property is NOT specifically posted through our Property Management Company it is a solicitor. Please Beware.



No Cats Allowed



