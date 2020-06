Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cute little studio home is located within walking distance to Yavapai Community College and just minutes from historic downtown Prescott. This studio features newer flooring, interior paint, and a landscaped private backyard. Utilities are included. Two off street parking spaces next to the unit are reserved for tenant parking. The main house in front is a local business with operating hours of 9am-5pm. The remaining parking spaces are reserved for employee parking.