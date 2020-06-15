All apartments in Prescott
3155 Shalom Dr

3155 Shalom Drive · (928) 445-8750
Location

3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom + office with built in desk (could be used as bedroom) den, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, W/D, breakfast bar, dining area, AZ Room, den, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, covered patio, on solar, all utilities billed through agent (water,trash, electric,gas) AAO, no smoking, college students nego. Lease through May 31, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Shalom Dr have any available units?
3155 Shalom Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3155 Shalom Dr have?
Some of 3155 Shalom Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Shalom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Shalom Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Shalom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Shalom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Shalom Dr does offer parking.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 Shalom Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr have a pool?
No, 3155 Shalom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr have accessible units?
No, 3155 Shalom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Shalom Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Shalom Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3155 Shalom Dr has units with air conditioning.
