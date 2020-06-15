3155 Shalom Dr

Amenities
2 bedroom + office with built in desk (could be used as bedroom) den, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, W/D, breakfast bar, dining area, AZ Room, den, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, covered patio, on solar, all utilities billed through agent (water,trash, electric,gas) AAO, no smoking, college students nego. Lease through May 31, 2021.