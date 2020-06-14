Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prescott renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Country Club Circle
345 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1276 sqft
Town-home - utility bills included except electric! - Town-home in Prescott. Downstairs this two story town-home features a large living room, combined kitchen and dining area with a pantry, laundry, half bath and lots of closets for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
401 Canyon Springs Road
401 Canyon Springs Road, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2137 sqft
Wonderfully located spacious home with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Walk to downtown! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great deck and covered patio for entertaining! Corner lot with great access, and fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2293 Sandia Drive
2293 Sandia Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
202 North Pleasant Street
202 North Pleasant Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1938 Sherwood
1938 Sherwood Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
332 Cochise Street
332 Cochise Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
332 Cochise Street Available 04/15/20 Downtown Prescott Home! - Please do Not disturb current occupants. Thanks. Cute home in historic area district. This 1,216 square foot home was built in 1945.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
5461 E. Onyx
5461 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
35 E. Colonels Way
35 E Colonels Way, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6737 E. Voltaire Dr.
6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch.
Results within 10 miles of Prescott

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Prescott Country Club
1 Unit Available
1195 N. Buena Vista
1195 Buena Vista East, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1691 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Prescott, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prescott renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

