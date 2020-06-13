Apartment List
/
AZ
/
prescott
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ

Finding an apartment in Prescott that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1491 Copper Basin Road
1491 Copper Basin Road, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2856 sqft
Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Isabelle Lane
428 Isabelle Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2442 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
207 N Alarcon St
207 North Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with extra parking off the back of the property. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease only. 2 % city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility including sanitation service.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
802 2nd Street
802 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
760 sqft
2 BD 1 BA A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. No Fence, Off Street ParkingApprox. avail. 5/18/20. Small pets on approval-20 lb or less-Will increase rent by $50.00 a month. 2 Story-Upstairs Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
212 Mimosa Circle
212 Mimosa Cir, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1987 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, All electric, 2 car detached garage, storage shed, fenced yard. Air Conditioning, tenant pays all utilities. Washer/Dryer included in garage. Possible dog with owner approval .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
546 Bruces Corner Street
546 Bruces Corner, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
237 South Hardin Street
237 South Hardin Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Canary Drive
1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1545 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prescott, AZ

Finding an apartment in Prescott that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 BedroomsPrescott 2 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott 3 BedroomsPrescott 3 BedroomsPrescott Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Apartments with BalconyPrescott Apartments with GaragePrescott Apartments with GaragePrescott Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Apartments with PoolPrescott Apartments with Pool
Prescott Apartments with Washer-DryerPrescott Apartments with Washer-DryerPrescott Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrescott Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrescott Furnished ApartmentsPrescott Furnished ApartmentsPrescott Pet Friendly PlacesPrescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College