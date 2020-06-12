/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:28 PM
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 S. Montezuma Street
740 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!!! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
736 S. Montezuma Street
736 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
GREAT APARTMENT NEAR DOWNTOWN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with huge covered deck and gorgeous views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Country Club Circle
345 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1276 sqft
Town-home - utility bills included except electric! - Town-home in Prescott. Downstairs this two story town-home features a large living room, combined kitchen and dining area with a pantry, laundry, half bath and lots of closets for storage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
215-#B E. Carleton St.
215 E Carleton St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a carport parking space. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease / 6 mo. lease is an additional $50.00 a month. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office or den, 2 bath Doublewide Mobile Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, W/D, breakfast bar, dining area, AZ Room, den, split
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1507 1/2 Swenson St
1507 1/2 Swenson St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
732 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home off Iron Springs Road and close to shopping and dining. Dining Room with built in cabinets, Combination of wood floors and vinyl floors. Fresh paint in 2020. Max 2 cats allowed, no dogs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
642 2nd Street
642 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Approx. Avail. 10/1/19. Assistance Animals Only. 2-Story Upstairs Unit. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. Rent + Sales Tax. Rent Price is based on 12mn lease, 6mn lease available at higher price. Please go to www.cmareal.com for application & criteria.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1957 Upper Crestview Drive
1957 Crestview Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Alpine Meadows Lane in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
520 Woolsey Drive
520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1212 sqft
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
314 S Virginia Street
314 South Virginia Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
Upper apartment in a nice area. Close to Prescott Off Street parking2 bedroom, 1 bath.Assist animals only
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Mcqueen Crescent
1616 Mcqueen Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED and newly updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse located close to downtown Prescott. $1,500/month that includes water, sewer, and trash. Property features include an outdoor pool and clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
338 Country Club Circle
338 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, W/D Facilities, Carport, Water/Sewer $35/mo.Assistive Animals Only. Subject to City of Prescott tax.Price listed is for a 12 month lease.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!
