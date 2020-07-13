Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prescott apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Churchill Street
720 1/2 Churchill St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
817 sqft
Completely renovated 2 BR/1BA. 817 sq.ft.All new everything.1-2 people allowed. 1 pet is possible.Tenant pays all utilities + 2.75% city tax.Good Credit and rental history required.Large 1 car garage + extra workshop space.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
740 Kopavi Trail
740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2123 sqft
740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
1991 Promontory Available 07/14/20 Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 1115 sq ft condo in the Montana Terrace HOA with carport, gas heat, gas fireplace, A/C, ceiling fans, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stack washer/dryer, walk-in closet and deck. End/corner unit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 39

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 S Marina Street
422 South Marina Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
422 S Marina Street Available 08/05/20 Early 1900's Charm In This Two Bedroom in Prescott - Cool history of being built in 1905 in Jerome and then moved to Prescott! This rustic, cozy two bedroom, one bath house has high ceilings that lend a roomy

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B
3168 Dome Rock Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
863 sqft
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B Available 07/14/20 Condo in Montana Villas HOA ~ COMP HOLD (B) - 0255 ~ Electric Range ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Whole House Fan ~ 1 Car Carport ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Calgary Dr
2220 Calgary Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1924 sqft
2220 Calgary Dr Available 07/17/20 Home in Astoria of Prescott Lakes HOA - 1538 ~ Gas Range Top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1569 W Gurley St
1569 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ
Studio
$950
950 sqft
Professional suite available. Lobby and 1 office/room. Water/sewer and trash included. Parking in front. Base rent ($12.00/yr) + NNN/CAM ($4.00 sf/yr) + 2.75% City tax = $1332.13 /month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prescott, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prescott apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

