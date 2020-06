Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with extra parking off the back of the property. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease only. 2 % city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility including sanitation service. Pet policy is AAO (assistant animals only). No HOA. Fenced side yard. Carpet and tile flooring. Gas stove, refrigerator, and laundry hookups included.( dryer hookup electric only ) No dishwasher or garbage disposer. Telephone and Cable TV hookups. F/A gas heat and evaporative cooling system. Students - CWO (check with owner). Built in 1976. No smoking in this unit. There is an attached storage shed and detached shed in the back yard. Covered front porch and off the dining area.