Bear Creek Presents: Pleasantly Historic



Pleasantly Historic is a beautiful vintage home in downtown Prescott. Though the home has been remodeled to fit the modern needs, much of the interior was reused inside the home. The exterior remains mostly untouched minus a new paint job. This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home, built in 1903, is perfect for a group trying to have a real Prescott experience. The home is full of beautiful antique decor. All 1500 square feet has something intriguing and inspiring to look at. This house sleeps 6 comfortably and 8 if someone does not mind being on the pull-out couch in the living room. Assistive animals only. Only street parking offered.