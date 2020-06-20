All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 2 Wineglass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
2 Wineglass Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2 Wineglass Drive

2 Wineglass Drive · (314) 469-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620

This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course. It is close to the freeway and centrally located between downtown Prescott and Prescott Valley. Clean, stylish, modern space, open floor plan, fireplace, dining room, large second bedroom, 2 king beds, 2 full baths, large laundry room with washer, dryer, and utility sink, granite countertops and breakfast bar, under counter lighting, and stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy (3) newer WiFi TVs, one in living room, one in each bedroom. Gaze at golfers as you sip your morning coffee or barbeque on the gas grill. Enter the house through an over-sized 2 car garage with door opener or a keyless door lock. Nicely landscaped, storage shed. Antelope Hills clubhouse, restaurant/bar, and driving range one block away. Close to dog park and Watson Lake. $2800/month summer lease, utilities included. Additional $100 small dog pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288620
Property Id 288620

(RLNE5813620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Wineglass Drive have any available units?
2 Wineglass Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Wineglass Drive have?
Some of 2 Wineglass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Wineglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Wineglass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Wineglass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Wineglass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 Wineglass Drive does offer parking.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Wineglass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Wineglass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Wineglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Wineglass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Wineglass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Wineglass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Wineglass Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity