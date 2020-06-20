2 Wineglass Drive

Amenities

This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course. It is close to the freeway and centrally located between downtown Prescott and Prescott Valley. Clean, stylish, modern space, open floor plan, fireplace, dining room, large second bedroom, 2 king beds, 2 full baths, large laundry room with washer, dryer, and utility sink, granite countertops and breakfast bar, under counter lighting, and stainless steel refrigerator. Enjoy (3) newer WiFi TVs, one in living room, one in each bedroom. Gaze at golfers as you sip your morning coffee or barbeque on the gas grill. Enter the house through an over-sized 2 car garage with door opener or a keyless door lock. Nicely landscaped, storage shed. Antelope Hills clubhouse, restaurant/bar, and driving range one block away. Close to dog park and Watson Lake. $2800/month summer lease, utilities included. Additional $100 small dog pet fee.

