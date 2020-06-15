All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 111 Josephine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
111 Josephine St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

111 Josephine St

111 Josephine Street · (928) 778-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included. Large fully fenced backyard with spacious patio area. Laminate & tile flooring. Walking distance to park and minutes from downtown. Pricing is for a 6 month lease only! All utilities are tenant responsibility. Shed and attic are for Owner use only! 1 off street parking spot. Students - CWO. Pets Policy - CWO (Owner may allow dogs over the age of 2 with shot record and temperament report from vet. NO CATS). Built in 1960. No smoking in this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Josephine St have any available units?
111 Josephine St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Josephine St have?
Some of 111 Josephine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
111 Josephine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 111 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 111 Josephine St does offer parking.
Does 111 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Josephine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 111 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 111 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 111 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Josephine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Josephine St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Josephine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity