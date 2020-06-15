111 Josephine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included. Large fully fenced backyard with spacious patio area. Laminate & tile flooring. Walking distance to park and minutes from downtown. Pricing is for a 6 month lease only! All utilities are tenant responsibility. Shed and attic are for Owner use only! 1 off street parking spot. Students - CWO. Pets Policy - CWO (Owner may allow dogs over the age of 2 with shot record and temperament report from vet. NO CATS). Built in 1960. No smoking in this unit.