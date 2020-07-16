All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4810 N Towago Cir

4810 North Towago Circle · (928) 771-0308
Location

4810 North Towago Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4810 N Towago Cir · Avail. Jul 31

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4810 N Towago Cir Available 07/31/20 Home for rent with solar and a large workshop! - This 1,469 square foot Prescott Valley home features a open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, gas range and brand new refrigerator. The master bedroom has an attached full bath. There are 2 guest rooms, a full guest bath, laundry room and attached 2 car. The exterior features mature landscaping, a covered back patio, a fenced backyard and a large detached workshop with window AC unit.

HOA: None.

Heating: Electric Heat Pump.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and laundry hookups units are not included (dryer can be gas/electric).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley
Trash.

Terms:
No smoking.
Sorry no pets.
AAO
No College students.
Renters insurance required.
Year lease.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$192.50 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5030905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

