4810 N Towago Cir Available 07/31/20 Home for rent with solar and a large workshop! - This 1,469 square foot Prescott Valley home features a open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, gas range and brand new refrigerator. The master bedroom has an attached full bath. There are 2 guest rooms, a full guest bath, laundry room and attached 2 car. The exterior features mature landscaping, a covered back patio, a fenced backyard and a large detached workshop with window AC unit.



HOA: None.



Heating: Electric Heat Pump.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and laundry hookups units are not included (dryer can be gas/electric).



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley

Trash.



Terms:

No smoking.

Sorry no pets.

AAO

No College students.

Renters insurance required.

Year lease.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$192.50 carpet cleaning fee

$100 administrative fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



