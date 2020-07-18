All apartments in Prescott Valley
Location

4668 Salem Place, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Granville

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Great 3 Bedroom on Corner Lot - Granville - Very well cared for three bedroom split floor plan home with nice vinyl floors throughout, stylish industrial fixtures, all appliances included (W/D as-is), nicely landscaped front and back on irrigation system with a two car garage on a corner lot. Full use of the community centers and amenities included! NON-SMOKING property.
Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
MAX 2 pets over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and additional pet rent required.
Parking for MAX four cars - two in garage and two in driveway.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com
6 month lease with additional $100.00 per month.

(RLNE5908471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Salem Place have any available units?
4668 Salem Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4668 Salem Place have?
Some of 4668 Salem Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Salem Place currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Salem Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Salem Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4668 Salem Place is pet friendly.
Does 4668 Salem Place offer parking?
Yes, 4668 Salem Place offers parking.
Does 4668 Salem Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Salem Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Salem Place have a pool?
Yes, 4668 Salem Place has a pool.
Does 4668 Salem Place have accessible units?
No, 4668 Salem Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Salem Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4668 Salem Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4668 Salem Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4668 Salem Place does not have units with air conditioning.
