4668 Salem Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool dog park playground

Great 3 Bedroom on Corner Lot - Granville - Very well cared for three bedroom split floor plan home with nice vinyl floors throughout, stylish industrial fixtures, all appliances included (W/D as-is), nicely landscaped front and back on irrigation system with a two car garage on a corner lot. Full use of the community centers and amenities included! NON-SMOKING property.

Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

MAX 2 pets over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and additional pet rent required.

Parking for MAX four cars - two in garage and two in driveway.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

6 month lease with additional $100.00 per month.



(RLNE5908471)