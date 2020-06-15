All apartments in Prescott Valley
4520 North Calle Santa Cruz

4520 North Calle Santa Cruz · (928) 227-0501
Location

4520 North Calle Santa Cruz, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming home located in Prescott Valley for rent.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!

Features:
Bedrooms-3
Bedrooms-2
Size-Approx. 1800 Sq. Ft.
Garage- 2 car
Storage-plastic storage
Fireplace
Appliances: Range, dishwasher, disposal & fridge. Washer/Dryer hookup
Smoking: Not allowed
A.A.O

Fees':
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
First months rent due at lease signing
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00

Evaporative cooling & baseboard heating, wood burning stove, Family Room
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

