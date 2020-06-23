9340 W Deanna Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous Peoria home has just completed a major update to include fresh 2-ton paint throughout and brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. The split floor plan is truly remarkable as it features dual masters, each with its' own private bathroom and each isolated on either end of the home. The home also boasts a third bathroom, bonus den, formal dining and a family room, in addition to the living room. The north master suite features dual sinks, sit down vanity, soaking tub, glass shower and huge walk-in closet. The exterior is also beautiful with stunning stone work and mature desert landscaping in the front and plenty of grass in the backyard, along with covered patio and custom fireplace with sitting area. Schedule your viewing today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest