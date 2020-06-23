All apartments in Peoria
9340 W Deanna Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9340 W Deanna Dr

9340 West Deanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9340 West Deanna Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous Peoria home has just completed a major update to include fresh 2-ton paint throughout and brand new carpet with tile in all of the right places. The split floor plan is truly remarkable as it features dual masters, each with its' own private bathroom and each isolated on either end of the home. The home also boasts a third bathroom, bonus den, formal dining and a family room, in addition to the living room. The north master suite features dual sinks, sit down vanity, soaking tub, glass shower and huge walk-in closet. The exterior is also beautiful with stunning stone work and mature desert landscaping in the front and plenty of grass in the backyard, along with covered patio and custom fireplace with sitting area. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 W Deanna Dr have any available units?
9340 W Deanna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9340 W Deanna Dr have?
Some of 9340 W Deanna Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 W Deanna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9340 W Deanna Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 W Deanna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9340 W Deanna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9340 W Deanna Dr offer parking?
No, 9340 W Deanna Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9340 W Deanna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9340 W Deanna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 W Deanna Dr have a pool?
No, 9340 W Deanna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9340 W Deanna Dr have accessible units?
No, 9340 W Deanna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 W Deanna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9340 W Deanna Dr has units with dishwashers.
