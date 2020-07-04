All apartments in Peoria
Location

9236 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Lovely single level home in Peoria neighborhood with tons to offer. Located Near 91st Ave and Bell Rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is light, bright and open with great room floor plan. Home also features vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, and easy maintenance landscaping. Kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar, pantry and an open dining area. Master suite has double sinks, garden tub and shower. Backyard is ready for your green thumb! Near shopping, dining, schools and the Peoria Spring Training Stadium with easy access to 101 freeway.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9236 West Davis Road have any available units?
9236 West Davis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9236 West Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
9236 West Davis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9236 West Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 9236 West Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9236 West Davis Road offer parking?
No, 9236 West Davis Road does not offer parking.
Does 9236 West Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9236 West Davis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9236 West Davis Road have a pool?
No, 9236 West Davis Road does not have a pool.
Does 9236 West Davis Road have accessible units?
No, 9236 West Davis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9236 West Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9236 West Davis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9236 West Davis Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9236 West Davis Road has units with air conditioning.

