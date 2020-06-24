9121 W TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Great open and light floor plan with split master bedroom. New flooring. King Bed in Master Bedroom, 2 double beds in 2nd bedroom. Inviting backyard nicely landscaped (No Fence - Backs up to green belt). BBQ, fire pit and patio set. 45+ active-adult community which offers many activities, beautiful walking paths, community pools, spas, tennis, etc. **SEASON RATE $2700 applies Nov-April includes utilities, cable TV and Internet.NO SMOKING UNIT. NO PETS.AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY ONLY 2021.