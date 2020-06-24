All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9121 W TOPEKA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9121 W TOPEKA Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

9121 W TOPEKA Drive

9121 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9121 West Topeka Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Great open and light floor plan with split master bedroom. New flooring. King Bed in Master Bedroom, 2 double beds in 2nd bedroom. Inviting backyard nicely landscaped (No Fence - Backs up to green belt). BBQ, fire pit and patio set. 45+ active-adult community which offers many activities, beautiful walking paths, community pools, spas, tennis, etc. **SEASON RATE $2700 applies Nov-April includes utilities, cable TV and Internet.NO SMOKING UNIT. NO PETS.AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY ONLY 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
9121 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 9121 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive has a pool.
Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College