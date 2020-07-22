All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8772 West Christopher Michael Lane
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

8772 West Christopher Michael Lane

8772 West Christopher Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8772 West Christopher Michael Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Located walking distance from Braewood Park and conveniently located to Downtown Peoria and 101 Freeway. This home has tile throughout the spacious first level & high traffic areas. The kitchen is complete with all necessary appliances and plenty of storage space with includes an island in the center. The yard is full of mature landscaping and a sparkling pool to help you stay cool!

Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3343.40, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included
Type: Peoria |Amenities: Pool,3 Bedroom,3 Bath
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have any available units?
8772 West Christopher Michael Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8772 West Christopher Michael Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane offer parking?
No, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane has a pool.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have accessible units?
No, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8772 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College