8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 Available 06/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled~Peoria Pines Golf Course Lot - Located in Country Meadows subdivision this home has recently been beautifully remodeled including fresh interior paint, gorgeous light & neutral tile floors, fans, chandeliers, faucets, counters and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. There's 3 bedrooms (with walk in closets in each one) and 2 bathrooms. Wonderful split floor plan layout with formal dining and separate eat-in kitchen and a large living room/family room with fireplace. Back yard has views of the golf course. Easy access to the 101, Westgate entertainment district, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond Casino. June availability.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2526498)