All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002

8573 North 108th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8573 North 108th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 Available 06/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled~Peoria Pines Golf Course Lot - Located in Country Meadows subdivision this home has recently been beautifully remodeled including fresh interior paint, gorgeous light & neutral tile floors, fans, chandeliers, faucets, counters and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. There's 3 bedrooms (with walk in closets in each one) and 2 bathrooms. Wonderful split floor plan layout with formal dining and separate eat-in kitchen and a large living room/family room with fireplace. Back yard has views of the golf course. Easy access to the 101, Westgate entertainment district, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond Casino. June availability.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2526498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have any available units?
8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have?
Some of 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 currently offering any rent specials?
8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 is pet friendly.
Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 offer parking?
No, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 does not offer parking.
Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have a pool?
No, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 does not have a pool.
Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have accessible units?
No, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 does not have accessible units.
Does 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College