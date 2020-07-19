8050 W WALTANN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW, Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage in gated community, across from the main pool, great location! New toilets, walls painted through out home, new garbage disposal, new smoke alarms, auto drip system backyard, all new Stainless steel appliances, new flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, new window blinds, no neighbors behind! Large master with walk in closet and double sinks. Washer/dryer included and is downstairs, private, quiet neighborhood with 2 community pools and spas, walking path/cycling right outside gated community, covered patio with block wall fencing. Close to Peoria Sports complex and Arrowhead mall. Don't wait, won't last long!