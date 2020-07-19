All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8050 W WALTANN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8050 W WALTANN Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8050 W WALTANN Lane

8050 West Waltann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8050 West Waltann Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW, Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage in gated community, across from the main pool, great location! New toilets, walls painted through out home, new garbage disposal, new smoke alarms, auto drip system backyard, all new Stainless steel appliances, new flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, new window blinds, no neighbors behind! Large master with walk in closet and double sinks. Washer/dryer included and is downstairs, private, quiet neighborhood with 2 community pools and spas, walking path/cycling right outside gated community, covered patio with block wall fencing. Close to Peoria Sports complex and Arrowhead mall. Don't wait, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have any available units?
8050 W WALTANN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have?
Some of 8050 W WALTANN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 W WALTANN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8050 W WALTANN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 W WALTANN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8050 W WALTANN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8050 W WALTANN Lane offers parking.
Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8050 W WALTANN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8050 W WALTANN Lane has a pool.
Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have accessible units?
No, 8050 W WALTANN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 W WALTANN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8050 W WALTANN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College